Education sector workers have resolved to down tools at the beginning of the second term until government meets their demands for salaries above the Poverty Datum Line and other benefits.

Seven education sector unions met in Harare Monday where they agreed on the demonstration at the opening of the second term in May, which would be preceded by a march to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices on March 27.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President, Obert Masaraure said the workers, who for the first time united to confront the government, had lined up a cocktail of activities to raise awareness of the job action, adding they would employ diverse forms of protests to pressure the government to address their concerns.

"Second term will not open until our issues are resolved," he said.

"As a build up to the job action, all union leaders will march to the office of the President on 27 March and will hand over a notice of strike capturing our four key demands."

He said the workers were demanding PDL-linked salaries, estoration of vacation leave, a compensatory rural allowance and teacher security before, during and after the harmonized elections slated for between July and August.

The announcement of a strike by the education sector workers comes as nurses and other health workers have resolved to join junior doctors who have been on a strike for the past three weeks demanding better working conditions and hospital equipment and drugs.

The strikes come as a big blow to President Mnangagwa, who came to power four months ago through a military assisted coup and has been struggling to address a myriad of challenges facing the country.