Malawi: Beach Soccer Stadium Construction Takes Shape in Lilongwe

Central Region Beach Soccer Commiteee (CRBSC) leadership has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the first ever complete beach soccer stadium currently under construction in the Capital city Lilongwe.

This will be the firsy megga beach soccer stadium to be built away from the Lakeshores where the sport is usually played.

CRBSC General Secretary Charles Mwenda said the stadiun will be built in phases with the first one completed April end.

"It will be a complete stadium but we will build it in phases. The first phase is the actual playing field which is expected to be completed next month before jumping into the next phase expected to commences in July this very same year. The second phase will be erecting stand and other structures" Mwenda told Nyasa Times on Tuesday.

But Mwenda could not disclose the total amount of money to be pumped into the whole project which is an initiative of CRBSC but it is also being supported by the Malawi government.

"We are still negotiating with the engineers and total figures will be announced once the discussions are over," he said.

On his part, Chairman for Central Region Beach Soccer Committee Allie Mwachande said the stadium will increase patronage of the sport.

"It has always been hard for both spectators and teams to travel to lakeshore district to watch and play beach soccer games but with the coming of the stadium, it will definately increase patronage as well as cutting costs for teams instead of travelling and accommodation," said Mwachande.

He therefore called upon companies and individuals of good will to take part in sponsoring of beach soccer sport.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that CRBSC is in talks with an insurance company to consider taking over sponsorship of the Central Region Beach Soccer League.

Both Mwachande and Mwenda refused to comment on the sponsorship talks.