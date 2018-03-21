Angola: Lesotho Premier Ends Visit to Angola

Luanda — Prime minister of Lesotho Thomas Thabane left Luanda Tuesday after a two-day working visit to Angola aimed at briefing on political stabilisation process underway in that Southern Africa Kingdom.

Speaking at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the official reiterated his government's pledged to comply with all aspects discussed during his visit.

He described the peace as the only way out of the crisis.

He also spoke of the need of the societies to take into account the regular elections, democracy and rule of state.

The official, who thanked the Angolans for a warm welcome extended to him, asked to convey to the African country a message that "peace is the solution", while the war and killing have brought and will continue to bring bad reputation to the continent.

Thomas Thabane, who arrived in Luanda on Sunday, was received in audience on Monday by Angolan President, João Lourenço, in his capacity as chairman of SADC Organ on Politics, Security and Defence.

The visiting official also met with Angola's Defense minister, Salviano de Jesus Cerqueira.

Lesotho experienced a deep political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of two Armed Forces chiefs in 2015 and 2017.

The situation prompted the local authorities to call for SADC intervention.

Some 269-strong regional force has been in Lesotho since December, under SAPMIL mission, led by Angola.

They comprise Military personnel, intelligence officers, police officers; and civilian experts in different fields.