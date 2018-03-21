20 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration of Water System Boosts Actions to Fight Against Cholera

Soyo — The inauguration of water supply system at Luamba island, Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, on Monday will reinforce the actions to fight against cholera, said the Health minister, Sílvia Paula Lutucuta.

With 10 cubic meter pumping capacity per day, the system has two reservoirs of 5000 liters each to benefit at least 300 local inhabitants.

On the cholera outbreak hitting the northern provinces of Zaire, Uíge and Cabinda, the minister reassured that the situation is under control.

She added that efforts are in progress to reverse the situation through the creation of a multi-sector commission made up of the Ministries of Health, Energy, Water, Environment and Social Communication.

