Angola: African Entrepreneurs Discuss Free Trade Zone Feasibility

Kigali — The Angolan Agostinho Kapaia is joining various entrepreneurs, along with some African Heads of State, at Economic Forum to discuss the feasibility study for implementation of Free Trade Zone of the continent.

More than two hundred businessmen are looking forward to seeing the solution to some pressing issues in the region.

Among the issues, the participants are expecting solution to the free movement, the ease transport of goods, especially by air.

The participants will also focus on lifting of immigration and customs barriers, as well as the creation of organisation's fund,

The African heads of State are due to announce on Wednesday (21) the Free Trade Zone that will set a "milestone" in Africa's relationship with the world's major economic powers.

On Monday, the Angolan Trade minister Jofre Júnior said that the African entrepreneurs would "find ways and means" for sustained investments in the continent.

The Economic Forum precedes the 10th Extraordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State to proclaim the Free Trade Zone.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, reached Tuesday the venue of the summit.