20 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: African Entrepreneurs Discuss Free Trade Zone Feasibility

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kigali — The Angolan Agostinho Kapaia is joining various entrepreneurs, along with some African Heads of State, at Economic Forum to discuss the feasibility study for implementation of Free Trade Zone of the continent.

More than two hundred businessmen are looking forward to seeing the solution to some pressing issues in the region.

Among the issues, the participants are expecting solution to the free movement, the ease transport of goods, especially by air.

The participants will also focus on lifting of immigration and customs barriers, as well as the creation of organisation's fund,

The African heads of State are due to announce on Wednesday (21) the Free Trade Zone that will set a "milestone" in Africa's relationship with the world's major economic powers.

On Monday, the Angolan Trade minister Jofre Júnior said that the African entrepreneurs would "find ways and means" for sustained investments in the continent.

The Economic Forum precedes the 10th Extraordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State to proclaim the Free Trade Zone.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, reached Tuesday the venue of the summit.

Angola

President Joao Lourenco in Kigali for Heads of State Summit

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived today in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, to participate… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.