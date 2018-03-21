21 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Sportsman's Bar Re-Opening On Friday At Mount Soche

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeromy Kadewere

Good news to all Sunbird Mount Soche customers, as the hotel is proud to announce the re-opening of its recently renovated Sportsman's Bar.

Mount Soche general manager, Joshua Shaba told Nyasa Times that the Sportsman's bar, the premier sports bar in Blantyre will officially be re-opening on the 23rd March 2018 following an extensive refurbishment and renovation exercise.

He said the three month long exercise has transformed the historic drinking establishment into a world class sports bar complete with modern furniture, HD screens, cozy seating, air conditioning and high speed Wi-Fi.

Shaba said the bar is open to the general public and that it will be screening some of the biggest sports fixtures whilst offering an extensive food and beverage selection coupled with the coldest beers in town.

For instance, he mentioned some of the key developments to the bar include that include redesign of counter/bar, redecoration and change of ambience, new modern and comfortable seating, Installation of 5 HD screens, new extended menu offering full meals in addition to bar snacks and change of opening times. Now opening 11 am - 1 am (As opposed to the previous 4pm - 1am).

He said they will be opening at 11am with an aim that people can be coming to enjoy lunch. For instance, he mentioned that local food will be provided during lunch.

"The refurbishment and redecoration of the Sportsman's Bar is in line with Sunbird Hotels and Resorts' promise to grow and offer more products through continuous development of our properties and services. Customers can now expect more value for money through improved service, comfortable environment and increased activities at the new Sportsman's bar including performance from the resident band every Friday," he said.

Malawi

Malnutrition Levels Shocking - Graca Machel

Graca Machel Trust founder Graca Machel has described malnutrition levels in the country in Malawi as alarming; and, has… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.