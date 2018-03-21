Malawi: Sportsman's Bar Re-Opening On Friday At Mount Soche

Good news to all Sunbird Mount Soche customers, as the hotel is proud to announce the re-opening of its recently renovated Sportsman's Bar.

Mount Soche general manager, Joshua Shaba told Nyasa Times that the Sportsman's bar, the premier sports bar in Blantyre will officially be re-opening on the 23rd March 2018 following an extensive refurbishment and renovation exercise.

He said the three month long exercise has transformed the historic drinking establishment into a world class sports bar complete with modern furniture, HD screens, cozy seating, air conditioning and high speed Wi-Fi.

Shaba said the bar is open to the general public and that it will be screening some of the biggest sports fixtures whilst offering an extensive food and beverage selection coupled with the coldest beers in town.

For instance, he mentioned some of the key developments to the bar include that include redesign of counter/bar, redecoration and change of ambience, new modern and comfortable seating, Installation of 5 HD screens, new extended menu offering full meals in addition to bar snacks and change of opening times. Now opening 11 am - 1 am (As opposed to the previous 4pm - 1am).

He said they will be opening at 11am with an aim that people can be coming to enjoy lunch. For instance, he mentioned that local food will be provided during lunch.

"The refurbishment and redecoration of the Sportsman's Bar is in line with Sunbird Hotels and Resorts' promise to grow and offer more products through continuous development of our properties and services. Customers can now expect more value for money through improved service, comfortable environment and increased activities at the new Sportsman's bar including performance from the resident band every Friday," he said.