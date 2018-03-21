Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES from Dapchi village of Yobe State indicate that the girls abducted from a school in the town have been released.

Information from sources in Dapchi indicated that the girls were brought back and dumped in the village by unknown persons believed to be Boko Haram militants.

The Chairman of the Dapchi Schoolgirls Parents, a Mr. Bashir Manzo, confirmed the girls were brought to Dapchi.

"My relatives and colleagues in Dapchi just informed me that the girls were brought this morning," he said.

"I am heading to Dapchi now from Damaturu. When I get there we will do a head count to see if all of them have been released," he said.

The military could not immediately confirm the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

The state's police commissioner said he heard about such a development but could not confirm its authenticity.

He said he came to Abuja and just got to Jos on his way back to Damaturu.

It is not yet clear if all the 110 kidnapped girls were freed.

