21 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Sudan, Kenya Teams Coming for EA Tourney

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — South Sudan and Kenya are among seven countries expected to compete in this year's East Africa netball club Championship, it has been revealed.

Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland will also field teams in the championship scheduled for May 3-12 at the National Indoor Stadium

Tanzania Netball Association (Chaneta) chairperson Devotha Marwa said yesterday that Tanzania Mainland, by virtue of being the hosts, will have five teams, while other countries will each field three in the tournament.

According to Marwa, the 10-day tournament will feature both women's and men's netball teams.

She named the men's team that will represent the country in the regional event as Kazaroho, which will be competing in the event for the first time.

"This year's championship was to take place this month at the National Indoor Stadium, but it was rescheduled at the request of Kenya and Uganda.

She netball authorities in Kenya and Uganda asked for postponement of the tournament because their national teams are now fine-tuning ahead of next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

"We believe that the postponement will also enable teams from other countries to have ample time to prepare for the championship," the Chaneta boss said.

She named clubs that will represent the country in the regional championship as JKT Mweni, Uhamiaji, Jeshi Stars and Polisi Morogoro.

The teams secured tickets for regional event after performing impressively during the Union netball championship in Zanzibar recently.

