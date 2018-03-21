A Harare man has appeared in court charged with raping his two minor daughters and also sodomising his nine-year-old son.

The 37-year-old cannot be named to protect the identities of his under-age victims.

He appeared before magistrate Bianca Makwande facing two rape counts and one count of aggravated indecent assault. The court bailed him, pending trial.

The abuse was allegedly perpetrated at the family home in Hatcliff last month when the man was left in the custody of the kids after his wife went to give birth to their fourth child.

According to the State, the children exposed the abuse to their mother on the day she returned from giving birth, leading to the father's arrest.

He however, denied the allegations, arguing that his wife coached the children to lie since she was jealous that he had moved on with another woman who resides in their neighbourhood.

The accused also told court that his wife also became very angry after he threw a party for his lover's child at the family home.

However, the couple's youngest child, who is six-ears-old, told court that he raped her on several occasions while their mother was away.

She further said her father also sodomised her and threatened to assault her with a belt if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

After that attack, the father summoned the older sister into the bedroom where he allegedly raped her too while the younger girl and her brother peeped through the window.

Prosecutor Ressie Nyamombe further alleged that the nine-year-old son was the first to be abused.

After a few days, the accused allegedly left for his other woman, leaving the children alone.

The case remanded to Thursday for trial continuation.