The opposition MDC Alliance has not designated a deputy to coalition leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, the grouping's spokesman has said.

Chamisa was confirmed Alliance leader after taking over as MDC-T president following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in February.

Other Alliance parties include Professor Welshman Ncube's MDC, Tendai Biti's PDP, Jacob Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe, the Zanu Ndonga faction of Denford Musiyarira as well as the Mathias Guchutu-led Multiracial Christian Democrats.

None of these respective party leaders have been designated vice president to Chamisa despite the Alliance said it is ready to take over power from the ruling Zanu PF party.

Probed by journalists during a campaign rally in Gweru Sunday, Prof Ncube said the vice presidency was not a pressing issue for the Alliance which is more focused on winning elections as a team.

"Who do you think is the vice president?" Prof Ncube asked reporters jokingly.

"We have the president to the Alliance; there is no vice president in the alliance agreement. However, we all know the respective strengthens of the alliance partners.

"You will see the order of who speaks first, second and who speaks before Cde Chamisa; so, that should give you a clue of the hierarchy in the Alliance."

Since Chamisa replaced Tsvangirai and became the Alliance presidential candidate, at campaign events former finance minister Biti usually speaks before Prof Ncube who then introduces Chamisa to address supporters.

Meanwhile, regarding their electoral chances under Chamisa, Prof Ncube said Zimbabweans are clear about their preferred leader, judging by the by number of people attending Alliance rallies country wide.

"The people of this country are clear on where they stand," said the former industry minister.

"Everyone wants change; everyone believes, at this moment, that our best shot at change at the moment is with president Chamisa leading.

"I think you need to be deaf and dump not to be able to figure that one now."

Chamisa appears to be the main rival to Zanu FP leader president Emmerson Mnangagwa who has since indicated that the crunch elections will be held in July.

Mnangagwa will be looking to cement his legitimacy after controversially assuming the State presidency last November from Robert Mugabe who had ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.