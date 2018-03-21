20 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Returns Home

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir back home Monday evening after a short visit to Egypt which lasted for one day.

The President was accompanied in his visit, which came at invitation of President of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, by several ministers and Director of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS).

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements at Khartoum airport that the visit will have effect in relations between Sudan and Egypt , indicating that the visit underlined that relations between the two countries are progress in the right direction and according to directives of the two presidents following their summit which was held in Addis Ababa recently.

He stated that the talks of the two Presidents discussed all issues of concern to the two countries and that another meeting was held with participation of a number of ministers accompanied to the President of the Republic with President of Abdul- Fattah Al-Sisi.

The meeting listen to reports from Foreign Minister and Directors of Security Services of the two countries and that ministers made some observations over the joint work.

