Gambia: Marreh to Decide Almeria Future At Season's End

Midfielder Sulayman Marreh says his future will be sorted only at end of the current Spanish second tier season.

The Gambian is on a loan deal with Almeria UD from English Premier League outfit Watford after joining from Real Valladolid a month and half ago.

Meaning, the ex-Samger FC man has three months left of his current deal with the EPL outfit which elapse in June. Featuring in the EPL will be the Gambian's dream but playing time will factor in his next move which could also hinge on Almeria's overall performance at end of the Segunda (second tier) campaign as they're battling to avoid relegation.

'I have not spoken to them (Watford) about my future but I will decide at end of the season,' he said.

Likened to Paul Pogba in playing style, the ex-Inter Milan trialist scored his first Almeria goal through a header on Sunday in his club's 2-1 defeat to former side Real Valladolid.

Sulayman immediately left for Banjul at end of the weekend's match for Gambia's friendly match against The Central African Republic scheduled for March 23rd at the Independence Stadium.