Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) chairperson Raphael Humba says the fundraising game between Be Forward Wanderers and Mafco was a total loss as the game only managed to gross K1.2 million.

Humba said they had spent K3 million in organizing the game which was played over the weekend at Balaka Stadium.

He disclosed that there are three factors that had led to the poor showing of the fans. Firstly, he said the withdrawing of Silver which was the initial opponent for the Nomads and the eleventh hour shifting of the game from Mangochi Stadium to Balaka.

"Lastly, since the Balaka fans have already been used to watching super league games; they didn't feel the need to watch the friendly game let alone Wanderers which had Balaka Stadium as its home last season," he said.

Going forward Humba said they will try to organize the last friendly game before the season kicks off on April 15, 2018.

However, he said this time they will try to take the game to places where people had not been exposed to top flight football like Ntcheu or Mangochi.

"There is a likelihood that the two teams might play each other again or if Silver will be free then they will be the ones to face the Nomads. We are trying to fix this game on the weekend of April 7-8," said Humba.

So far he said they are targeting K5 million from the fundraising games. Meanwhile he disclosed that they have raised K2.8 million and are remaining with K2.2 million to hit the target.