20 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hoyantan, France in 'Semi-Final' Combat As Leket Awaits Winner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

The long-awaited fight between Hoyantan and France will finally see light of day after promoter Alla Promotion opted to tie the two wrestlers down under contract.

Hoyantan and 'France' were both linked to face Leket Bu Barra at start of the season just after the latter's victory over Manduwar.

Prior to this, there has been talk of a possible meeting between 'France' and Hoyantan. It was even claimed that a deal would have been brokered if not for France's exorbitant asking price reportedly borne out of the recent over D100,000 paid to Hoyantan in his duel against 'Gambien' months ago.

How true this claim is remains to be seen. What's clear though is Hoyantan will now face Banjul Saku Ham Ham's heavyweight France after both wrestlers agreed to the promoter's offer.

The duo is going into the showdown on the back of victories.

France routed Sanneh in a rematch avenging his defeat a year ago that caused him an eight-month suspension after he slapped the arbiter who declared Sanneh winner.

Meanwhile, Leket Bu Barra, who recently visited Portugal and Angola on training, has voiced his desire to take on the winner in the France-Hoyantan match, calling it a final.

Gambia

Focus On the Gambia Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project (RWSSP)

The RWSSP, jointly funded by the African Development Bank and Government of the Gambia is currently winding up, as it… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.