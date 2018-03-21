Kenya: Barclays Kenya Open Note Book

Any player who sinks a hole-in-one in the traditional 13th hole at the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open will walk away with a Mercedes Benz GLC 250 car worth Sh9 million.

The sleek car that is overlooking the lake on the 191-yard par three 13th hole at Muthaiga Club has been donated by DT Dobie.

Both amateurs and pros are eligible to win the prize in the championship that is turning 50 this year.

The prize was won last year for first time in the championship by Finland's Oliver Liddell who sunk a hole-in-one to drive away the Ford Ranger Wildtrack car worthSh6.9m.

OmniSpace has provided special tents that will house Kenya Open Golf Ltd, Johnnie Walker and Magical Kenya personell during Barclays Kenya Open championship.

These special tents with customised features will ensure maximum comfort for sponsors and their guests by ensuring uninterrupted view of the action, courtesy of their floor-to-ceiling windows.

Lee Mboya, Operations Director of OmniSpace, said they come with special customised features that may be added to give venues a unique look and feel.

FANS TO FOLLOW ACTION FROM TENTS

Organisers of the Barclays Kenya Open have again put up six stands to enable fans witness action while seated.

Two bleachers will be stationed at the 13th hole where there is a Mercedes Benz GLC 250 car for the hole-in-one winner, while two more will be at the 18th hole.

The short 16th hole greens overlooking the Kenya Open Village will also have two bleachers. The stands were introduced last year when Kenya Open returned to Muthaiga Golf Club from Karen Country Club.

OKELLO TO MAKE OPEN HISTORY

Kenya's Jacob Okello is set to make history with the most appearances at this year's Barclays Kenya Open. Okello, 50, will be making his 21st appearance at the championship that is also celebrating 50 years since its inception.

Okello almost made history as the first Kenyan to win the European Challenge Tour event in 1998 but he lost to Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez in the play-off after they tied on 12 under-par 272 each.

He remains the only Kenyan to come close to winning the championships.