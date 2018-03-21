South Africa: Newlands Faithful Set to Turn-Up for Epic Test

The third Test between the Proteas and Australia at Newlands on Thursday, is set to be watched by a big crowd.

Attendances were poor for the first two Tests at Kingsmead and St. George's Park despite the competitive series between the world No 2 and 3 Test team.

However, Newlands will be different with bigger crowds expected and Day 3 reportedly sold out.

"Tickets for both the first and second days have sold extremely well despite them both falling on week days. I suppose now that Rabada is cleared to play, we can expect the sales of tickets to accelerate even more," said David Brooke, WPCA Brand and Sponsorship Manager.

"It goes without saying that Day 3 is going to be the bumper day of the Test from a crowd point of view, with it being on Saturday and as the Test match unfolds, I'm sure Sunday and Monday will come close to Saturday's crowd as well," Brooke added.

The Australians won the first Test and South Africa drew even in the second Test, courtesy of 11 prized scalps taken by Rabada.

The South African bowler had his initial ban overturned on appeal on Tuesday and is expected to lead the attack in Cape Town.

"We have all seen and heard about the lack of crowds during this Test series, but this crowd has made Newlands South Africa's most loved and revered cricket ground for international games and we can expect them to be out in full force for this exciting test against Australia," said Nabeal Dien, Chief Executive Officer WPCA.

"There are some duels that cannot be missed - like the one between Vernon Philander and David Warner, Steven Smith against KG and Mitchell Starc and AB de Villiers. And the fight for top spinner between Keshav Maharaj and Nathan Lyon will also be intriguing," Dien added.

The Australians have held the upper hand in Tests on South African soil since 1970 - winning 13 and losing six with one draw prior to the start of the present series.

With South Africa enjoying the momentum after the Port Elizabeth win, the spectators will be keen to get behind the Proteas.

The Newlands ticket office will be open on Wednesday from 09:00-16:00 to purchase tickets.

Play on Thursday starts at 10:30.

