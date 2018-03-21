Liberia: House Extols UNMIL Ahead of March 31 Departure

Ahead of the final departure of the United Nations Mission in Liberia on March 31, after 15 years in the country, the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, through a joint resolution has acknowledged UNMIL for its enormous contributions towards the country's peace and development.

Thirty-three members of the House affixed their signatures to the joint resolution on Tuesday, March 20, during the 18th day sitting, constituting a simple majority, and was forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.

If at least 17 Senators affixed their signatures, it will be the second resolution, known as Resolution LEG 002/2018.

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers

In the resolution, the lawmakers acknowledged the invaluable role of UNMIL's various sections and capacities, including the Political Section, Rule of Law Section, Peace Consolidation and Logistics Section and Radio, which have facilitated Liberia's democratic progress and supported the successful conduct of four major elections - 2005, 2011, 2015 and, only recently, the 2017 historic presidential elections and peaceful transition from one democratically elected government to another.

"Recognizing that the inestimable sacrifices of the various UN Special Representatives of the Secretary General (SRSG) deployed in Liberia to lead the UN's engagements in the past 14 years and, in particular, the distinguished role of the current Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of UNMIL, Ambassador Farid Zarif and his Deputies Waldemar Very, DSRSG for Political Affairs and Rule of Law; Yacoub El Hillo, DSRSG for Peace Consolidation, Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative in galvanizing the UN intervention in Liberia, including strong advocacy for women political participation; and especially Ambassador Zarif's excellent political good offices' support and coordination of international partners' efforts towards the success of the recent Presidential Elections of 26 December 2017 and peaceful democratic transition on 22 January 2018," the joint resolution said.

Members of the Mongolian contingent of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) perform a tactical exercise prior to receiving medals of honour, in recognition for their service. 26/Nov/2008. UN Photo/Christopher Herwig. www.unmultimedia.org/photo/

It added: "Aware that UNSCR 2333 of December 2016 has authorized the final closure and departure of UNMIL on 31 March 2018, and that SRSG Ambassador Farid Zarif and his team of predecessors and technicians have made enormous personal and collective sacrifices in Liberia to restoring peace, institutionalizing multi-party democracy and facilitating the strengthening of governance institutions, human rights, rule of law and security and gender parity."

"Now, therefore, it is hereby resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the Republic of Liberia in Legislature assembled as follows, to: Commend the UN and all Member States for their inestimable support to Liberia's peace, stability recovery, political and economic transformation in the last 14 years; further commend the SRSG, H.E. Ambassador Farid Zarif and his Deputies and all UNMIL staffs past and present, for their creative and committed role towards Liberia's political and economic transformation, reconciliation and peace consolidation and encourage the UN Security Council to continue to keep Liberia on its top priority agenda with focus on supporting the consolidation of the new democratic government of President George Manneh Weah and put in place a strong monitoring mechanism to advise the UN Headquarters on political developments in Liberia," it concluded.