20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pedestrian On Rail Tracks Killed By Train in KwaZulu-Natal

A man in his 40s was killed by a train as he crossed the railway tracks near Shaka's Head on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast on Tuesday, Netcare911 paramedics said.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the pedestrian and train collision was reported on Tuesday afternoon and paramedics were sent to the scene.

"The Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner arrived on scene where the government ambulance and emergency services had already declared the male believed to be around 40 years old as deceased," said Herbst.

Police will investigate the cause of the man's death.

