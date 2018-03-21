South Africa: De Lille Disciplinary Hearing Postponed to Thursday

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing has been postponed to Thursday, when the decision on whether it will be open to the media will also be announced, she said at the parliamentary precinct on Tuesday.

"We have agreed that we will not meet tomorrow on Human Rights Day and that the decision of whether the hearing can be open to the public and the media will be announced on Thursday," said De Lille at the end of the first day of her hearing.

The DA charged her with contravening the federal constitution of the party, she has also been accused of misconduct.

She has vehemently denied the accusations against her and also wants the hearing to be public.

Media24 submitted an application to the disciplinary committee to be allowed to attend the proceedings, given the public interest in the matter.

De Lille said the parties "found each other" on Tuesday on the way forward, discussing the public access request and other technical points.

Matters of public interest

"So, there's going to be no sitting tomorrow on Human Rights Day," said De Lille, adding that she already had a prior engagement for the day.

"And then it will be Thursday morning, sitting at 09:00."

Her request for the recusal of committee panelist former deputy chief justice Sheila Camerer and other technical points her legal team submitted will also be studied by the committee and conclusions on this are also expected on Thursday.

"So we will see progress on Thursday."

The hearing is also set down for Friday, if there are no delays.

In his submission, Media24's attorney Willem de Klerk said the outcome in the matter may have a direct bearing on the City of Cape Town and that it was important for the public to witness the evidence presented by both sides.

De Klerk added that the manner in which De Lille's case was dealt with by the DA had raised a range of issues and discussion points, including the possible exposure of factions within the party.

"Our clients submit that these matters are manifestly of public interest and the public has a direct interest in the disciplinary proceedings, given the centrality of political parties to our constitutional system of government."

