Former Peoples Party (PP) senior official, Harry Mkandawire, who has now joined the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says he is eying for the position of second vice presidency in his new party.

Mkandawire becomes the second defector to the party to express an interest to vie for the vice presidency of the party after billionaire politician Sidik Mia, a move that has divided the party.

Mia says he wants to vie for the first vice presidency position.

Mkandawire's announcement has however caused a storm especially from some northern region MCP members who are accusing the veteran politician of using his money influence to grab positions from members who have been in the party for a long time.

MCP chairman for the north Osborne Shema said party members should not get worried and scared because party positions are voted for during party convention.

"Everyone will be able to vie for any position in the party so there is no need to worry over Honourable Mkandawire's decision to vie for the second vice presidency position in the party," said Shema.

Four senior party members, including vice president Richard Msowoya and secretary general Gustave Kaliwo, have obtained a court injunction restraining the party from holding the convention until the officials were involved in the organization of the convention.