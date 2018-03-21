21 March 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Interactive Forum On New Nasscorp Act Begins Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Webmaster Admin

A two-day interactive forum organized by authorities of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) for employees of the private and public sectors opens today, March 21 at a resort in Monrovia, the entity press release has said.

Day one of the event will be dedicated to educating the public sector employers and employees, while the next day will focus on the private sector.

According to the release, today's forum will educate employers and employees in the private and public sectors on the new NASSCORP Act.

It can be recalled that on December 27, 2016, the Legislature passed an Act repealing Decree No. 14 of the People's Redemption Council (PRC) of the Armed Forces of Liberia and creating a new Chapter 89 of the Executive Law establishing the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation of the Republic of Liberia. The Act was approved by then President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on February, 2017 and printed into handbill.

The Act, the release said, increased the contribution rates and broadened the coverage of NASSCORP to include the President and Cabinet, the Legislature, the Judiciary and members of the para-military forces to include officers of the Liberian National Police and the Liberia Immigration Service, etc.

Liberia

Arcelormittal Liberia Under House Probe

The Plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated the committees on Lands, Mines and Energy; the Judiciary,… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.