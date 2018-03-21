Namibia: Kautondokwa Beats Godoy On Fifth Round TKO

Walter Kautondokwa retained his WBO Africa middleweight title when he beat Argentina's Bili Godoy on a fifth round technical knockout at the Legacy Independence Boxing Fight in Windhoek on Tuesday night.

Kautondokwa sent Godoy to the canvas with a left hook and although the Argentinian beat the count, referee Deon Duarte put an end to the fight.

Till then Godoy had given a good account of himself, moving quickly out of trouble and mixing it up with Kautondokwa but the Namibian's powerful blows started taking their toll.

By the third round he had Godoy in trouble on the ropes, and although Godoy soon got out, Kautondokwa raked in the points with a steady jab and combinations.

By the fourth round he landed some big combinations but a game Godoy mixed it up until the fifth round when Kautondokwa's power finally came through.

It was Kautondokwa's 17th consecutive victory of which 16 have come via knockout, while Godoy's record now stands at 36 wins and 5 losses.

In the main supporting bout Jeremia Nakathila gave an awesome performance to beat Patrick Okine of Ghana on a fourth round TKO and retain his WBO Africa junior lightweight title.

Nakathila sent Okine crashing through the ropes and out of the ring. Although the Ghanaian managed to beat the 20 second count to get back in the ring, he seemed to be a bit dazed and the referee stopped the fight.

It was a cracking fight with both boxers going flat out from the start, but it was Nakathila who landed the more powerful blows.

He staggered Okine with a right hook but the Ghanaian managed to see out the round.

By the second round Nakathila was landing big combinations while Okine resorted to holding on, and by the third, Nakathila was calling the shots with his powerful combinations and jabs.

Okine fought back gamely but he didn't stand a chance in the fourth when he was sent crashing through the ropes and although he managed to get back, the referee stopped the fight after one minute 24 seconds of the fourth round.

Mikka Shonena also had an early evening after beating Said Yazidu of Tanzania on a second round TKO to retain his WBO Africa welterweight title.

He already softened the Tanzanian up with some big body shots in the first round before finishing him off early in the second. He sent Yazidu down for the count of eight and although the Tanzanian beat the count he soon went down again. This time Yazidu lost his balance and slipped and although he beat the count he seemed to hurt his right foot.

He was not in the mood to continue and the referee called an end to the fight, after only 20 seconds of the second round.

Harry Simon Junior notched up his fifth consecutive win as a pro with a third round TKO of Gerson Veata of Malawi in a lightweight fight.

Simon sent him down with a left hook and although Veata beat the count, the referee stopped the contest 1:36 into the third round.

Paulinus Paulus also maintained his unbeaten record in style when he beat Misanjo Charles of Malawi with a first round TKO in a middleweight fight. He sent Charles crashing to the canvas with a big body blow and although Charles beat the count, the referee stopped the fight 1:25 into the first round. Paulus is now unbeaten after seven pro fights.

The results of other fights were as follows:

Max Ipinge beat Limbani Powder of Malawi on points in a junior middleweight fight. (40-36, 39-37, 39-37).

Timoteus Shuulula beat Tinkhani Kamanga of Malawi on a third round TKO in a featherweight fight.

Hedison Nghipondoka beat Theo Ben Kativa on points (39-37, 40-36, 40-37) in a junior middleweight fight.