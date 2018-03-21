Ghana: Police to Be Fashioned Into an Honest, Disciplined, Efficient and Robust Force--President Akufo-Addo

press release

Government will mobilize whatever assistance it can to enable the police provide Ghanaians the protection they deserve.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who gave the assurance at the commissioning of the Bekwai Divisional Police Headquarters on Sunday, indicated that the aim of his administration was to strengthen the Police, fashion it into an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force, whose emphasis would be on proactive and preventive, rather than reactive, policing.

The President indicated that the most important things for a nation were the peace and safety of its people as well as its territorial integrity.

"It is when these are guaranteed that citizens can go about their normal lives in security, and try to improve upon the quality of their circumstances. We all sleep, feeling protected, when the men and women of the Police Service work to keep our nation, our communities and our streets safe," he said.

He noted that with the issue of law and order being particularly important at this time when indiscipline, lawlessness and outbreaks of mob justice were threatening the rule of law, it was vital that the Executive should offer its full support to the police to allow it to perform its duty of maintaining law and order.

To that effect, he said, Government was undertaking the rehabilitation of all police stations across the country to standardize the infrastructure.

In addition, he said, Government would recruit some 4,000 more police officers, this year, and that negotiations had just been completed for the roll-out of Phase II of the Alpha Project, which involved the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts, with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

Outlining Government's plans to further equip the Police better, the President disclosed that at least 1,000 new vehicles were being procured for the Police, this year, while 200 pick-up vehicles had already been allocated under Operation Calm Life, and 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered soon, with more to come.

He also gave the assurance that resources had been allocated for police kits, protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged the Police to play their part by paying particular attention to the proper maintenance of the equipment and facilities being provided.

He expressed the hope that the police in the Bekwai Division would enhance their engagement with the communities they served, as that was a more sustainable way of reducing crime.

The President also urged residents to co-operate with the police and give them maximum backing in the discharge of their duties.

"When the community and police work together, we can be assured of our safety and security, and, then, we can channel all our energies and resources into building a progressive and prosperous nation," he added.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that with the citizenry and police joined together at the frontline in the fight against crime, an orderly society, governed by the rule of law could be established.

The Bekwai Divisional Police Headquarters, constructed by the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Joseph Osei Wusu, is the second building constructed for the Police in Bekwai, to serve the peoples of Amansie West, Amansie Central, Bekwai, Bosome Freho and Fomena.