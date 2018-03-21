An Alliance for Democracy (Aford) faction led by party presidential aspirant Frank Mwenifumbo has gone to the High Court in Lilongwe to force the party hold a convention on April 7, 2018 and nullify the appointment of new members into the national executive committee (NEC).

According to the court documents, four Aford members who include secretary general Christopher Richie, Dan Msowoya, Owen Mumba and Ernest Kanyenda want the party hold the convention on April 7 following delays by the party leadership to announce dates for the convention.

However, party spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu described the faction that went to court to seek the court's intervention on the convention issue as confusionists.

"These people are just confusing the party. We are not announcing dates for the convention because we don't have enough money. These people say they have the money for the convention but they are not bringing the money to the party," he said.

He said there is still time to hold the convention as per an earlier court ruling.

Mwaungulu said the convention organizing committee would be meeting on Friday to chat the way forward.

However, Mwenifumbo said the party is applying delaying tactics simply because the leadership of the party fear of losing their positions.

"These are simply delaying tactics, the leadership just want to cling to power, they fear for their positions," said Mwenifumbo.

Last week, the Mwenifumbo faction said there is K12 million for the convention but party leader Enoch Chihana is on record as saying the party needs K15 million for the convention.

In the application to court, the Mwenifumbo faction wants the court to compel Aford to appoint and announce within 7 days of the date of the order the convention organising commiteee.

But Chihana said Aford faction should not allow the courts to be running political parties.