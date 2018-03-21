New license holder for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Sarah Mpofu has promised to take the pageant to a higher level by engaging various communities in a thorough search for a beauty who can make a mark on international platforms. In an interview, Mpofu said she knows that she has a big responsibility in running the pageant and will use her experience to take it to another level.

"Being Zimbabwean and having been in the modelling industry for over thirty years, my vision is to enhance it by picking a world class competitive young lady who will be able to bring positive recognition to Zimbabwe," she said.

Mpofu said their selection criteria for this year's pageant is not only based on beauty but intelligence, skills as well as leadership qualities.

"We are looking for an eloquent and elegant winner who is well versed in the day to day happenings of her country and its people. One with leadership qualities because I believe leaders dictate a county's situation and position both economically and socially. She should also fall within the requirements of the world beauty pageant to where she will be sent to compete with a bevy of other countries' models," she said.

Mpofu has reintroduced regional finals so as to give a fair chance to eligible girls countrywide.

"I have cast the net far and wide by taking the beauty pageant to the communities by reintroducing the regional finals in all the 10 provinces of the country. Each province has a provincial license holder who runs the affairs of the beauty pageant as per the National beauty pageants requirements. By so doing we hope to give an opportunity to all the deserving girls throughout the country," she said.

Mpofu said the provincial license holders have already picked their dates and have set the provincial ball rolling with the national beauty pageant earmarked for September. She was handed the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe license from its former patron Barbra Mzembi due to alleged conflicts. Mpofu said she is still working with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and is open to get assistance from other organisations interested.

"Let me hasten to say as the national license holder I still report to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority who are the custodians of the beauty pageant and are keeping a very close watch. We appeal to everyone and all industries to help with the national event sponsorship and would appreciate help in various areas that would make the pageant a success and ensure that selected queen goes on the world platform well-equipped," said Mpofu.