Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Get Down to Business

The Mighty Warriors got their preparations for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers underway at ZIFA Village yesterday with most of the called-up players reporting for camp. The bulk of the players trooped into camp on Monday with Faith Drive Queens striker Maud Mafuruse joining the squad yesterday.

Some of the players still expected late yesterday included Tafadzwa Tsunguro and Amanda Five while Rutendo Makore, who is now turning out for Spanish club Sporting de Huelva, will join the rest of the team later.

Team manager, Charity Munemo, said they were happy most of the players had turned up early and they had their first session together at the ZIFA Village yesterday afternoon.

"So far we have 27 players in camp and I can say the turn out was very good. It's quite impressive because some times we start camp without most of the players but this time around we had most of them on the first day," said Munemo.

The qualifiers roars into life early April and Zimbabwe take on Namibia in the first round.

A win against Namibia will see them progressing to the second round where they will face either Tanzania or Zambia.

But, for now, their focus is on the Namibia game and they kick-start their campaign away from home on April 5.

The return leg is on April 8 at Rufaro.

Coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda retained the bulk of the team that won silver at the COSAFA Championships in September last year.

The Black Rhinos Queens trio of Mavis Chirandu, Emmaculate Msipa and Felistas Muzongondi bounced back into the squad after missing the COSAFA tournament as they were undergoing military training.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens), Manyara Mandara (Mwenezana Queens), Precious Mudyiwa (COSA), Shebba Rauli (Auckland Queens)

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (Inline Academy), Nobukhosi Ncube (New Orleans), Fortunate Nyoka (Zvishavane Pirates), Sheila Makoto, Edline Mutumbami (all Blue Swallows Queens), Patience Masitara (Correctional Queens), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos Queens), Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams Queens), Amanda Five (Harare City Queens)

Midfielders: Talent Mandaza, Daisy Kaitano, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Felistas Muzongondi (all Black Rhinos Queens) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens) Rumbidzai Zhoya (Auckaland Queens), Peacemore Kenende (Inline Academy), Miranda Ncube (Mwenezana Queens), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows),

Strikers: Maud Mafuruse (Faith Drive Queens), Susan Nyama (Herentals Queens), Erina Jeke, Berita Kabwe (Correctional Queens), Tafadzwa Tsunguro (ZRP Queens), Leona Musikavanhu (Cyclone Stars) Rutendo Makore (Sporting Club Huelva) Priviledge Mupeti (M.S.U Queens).