Zimbabwe: Provinces Gear Up for Old Mutual National Quiz Finals

Schools from various provinces participated in the Old Mutual Schools Quiz provincial finals last weekend. Schools from eight provinces sailed through to the national finals scheduled for May 25, 2018, in Harare. Old Mutual Schools Quiz spokesperson Takudzwa Tsikwa said, the two provinces could still be allowed to host their provincial finals at later date.

"We had eight provinces that took part in the Old Mutual Schools Quiz provincial finals held at the weekend. And only the top three top schools from each province would go through to the national finals set for May 25. So before May 25 we should have winners from the other two provinces," Tsikwa said.

He said the winning school from each province walked away with a laptop for the quiz club to enable further research, courtesy of Old Mutual.

"There were trophies for the provincial winners to be handed at the national finals which will be broadcast live on ZBCTV," Tsikwa said. Some of the winning schools at provincial level include St Ignatius, Daramombe and Watershed, representing Mashonaland East, Midlands will be represented by Fletcher High School, Shungu High and Regina Mundi while in Masvingo there is going to be Pamushana, Sandon Academy and St Anthony. Manicaland will be represented by St Faith's, Marist Brothers Nyanga and Hartzel while Bulawayo will be represented by Northlea, Gifford and Montrose Girls High.

Matabeleland South will be represented by Mtshabezi, Wanezi and St Mary's while Mashonaland Central will be represented Rujeko, Bradley High and St Albert's. Harare will be represented by Zengeza 1, Prince Edward and Seke1.

A record 200 schools from across the country participated in the new season of Old Mutual Schools Quiz. Since 1983, when Old Mutual launched the quiz programme, focus was always on high schools however, primary schools now participate as a measure of empowerment and recognition of their ability.