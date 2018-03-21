Tanzania: Banana Prices Soar As Scarcity Worsens

Photo: Daily News

Banana shortages in the city of Arusha in Tanzania.(file photo).

Dar es Salaam — Consumers dig deeper into their pockets to buy green bananas as the shortage worsens in Dar es Salaam.

The situation has been caused by poor supply as heavy rain has disrupted transport.

A wholesaler says the rain has damaged infrastructure in areas where the crop is grown.

A survey by The Citizen in city markets has established that wholesale prices of a 30-kilo bunch of bananas rose from Sh25,000 in February to Sh35,000-40,000 at present.

Retail prices rose from Sh100 per banana to Sh150-200.

Temeke market bananas unit secretary Said Mzuzuri said the rise was a result of poor supply, caused by inclement weather.

"Ongoing rainfall damaged some parts of the infrastructure in areas whether the crop comes from," he said. He explained that most transporters have to either stop travelling to those areas or are forced to detour in fear that their vehicles may break down.

He expects the situation to worsen and prices to rise further in the near future as the rain is expected to continue pouring.

Ms Mwajuma Ismail said, a banana vendor at Ubungo River Side, has been hard hit by the shortage. She told The Citizen that her business had been seriously affected and the income has drastically fallen. She depends on the trade for her livelihood.

"We usually sell one banana at Sh150 but the doubling of the price has discouraged some potential customers. They have opted to Irish potatoes as a substitute to green bananas," she said.

Green bananas consumed in Dar es Salaam are mainly grown in Coast, Tanga, and Morogoro regions.

Bananas are part of the staple diet in Tanzania. Experts say there are more than 20 varieties of bananas grow in Tanzania but not all are suitable for eating.