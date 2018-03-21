21 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: South West - Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo Freed

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

The Board Chair of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education was released on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Professor Ivo Leke Tambo is no longer in the possession of unidentified gunmen. Following the freeing of kidnapped Professor last Monday, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai has called on the South West population to remain calm and collaborative. The learned Professor of the Science of Education and former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Secondary Education as well as Basic Education was kidnapped in Fuandem, Alou Sub-Division in Lebialem Division (South West Region) on 17 March, 2018. He was released by his assailants Monday 19 March. The Governor of the South West Region announced his released Monday evening and urged the entire population to be peaceful and count on the government which is adopting measures to resolve the situation.

It should be recalled that the learned Professor had attended a party meeting in Menji, headquarters of Lebialem Division, on 16 March where campaign plans were discussed to foster the success of the ruling CPDM Senatorial list in the Region for 25 March polls. The next morning he was abducted in his own Sub-Division at Fuandem. Since then the social media showed pictures of a captured man and called for ransom. As explained by Governor Okalia Bilai, the personality is free from danger and is in good health.

