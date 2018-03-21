Cameroon: Strong Mobilisation By Cameroonians

Journalists from over 30 African countries and 10 Asian Pacific nations have been accredited to cover the State visit from March 22-24, 2018.

The Cameroon Embassy in Beijing is now a beehive of activities as Ambassador Martin Mpana and his aides put together last-minute touches to preparations to receive President Paul Biya come Thursday. March 22, 2018. Cameroonians in China have already been mobilized to give the Head of State a befitting welcome, stay and departure from China this weekend.

Many a Cameroonian in Beijing expect the ever-fruitful friendly and cooperation ties between the two nations to reach higher levels after the State visit with more Chinese investments in Cameroon and related training of personnel and technology transfer to create jobs.

Newsmen and women from over 30 African countries and 10 others from Asia Pacific who are in China within the framework of the country's public diplomacy programme through the China International Press Communication Centre, as well as local media, have been accredited to cover the State visit.

The President's presence in China again is a sign of the open attitude of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, especially coming at a time when the Chinese Parliament just-concluded its annual sitting with discussions on how to secure decisive success in building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects by 2020. This is the guiding principle for upholding and developing Socialism with Chinese characteristics in the New Era.

President Paul Biya's State visit to China from March 22-24, 2018 comes at a most welcome time when the host country's almost 1.4 billion people are celebrating the re-election of Xi Jinping by Parliament. President Paul Biya will be the first Head of State to visit China after Xi Jinping's re-election and effective beginning of his new term of office earlier this week.

A series of activities have been programmed to span the three days of the visit, including the signing of special accords between the two countries preceding a welcome ceremony and a press briefing by a senior official of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Great Hall of the People in the afternoon of March 22, 2018.

