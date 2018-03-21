Cameroon: Terrorism in Meme Division - Defence Forces Liberate Hostages

Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication.

«The Minister of Communication hereby informs the national and international public that a special operation conducted this morning of Tuesday, 20 March 2018 by our Defense and Security Forces in the Meme Division of the South West Region, led to the release of three of the employees of the Tunisian company, SOROUBAT, abducted on 15 March 2018 by terrorists, while constructing the Kumba-Isangele road.

Among the released hostages are a Tunisian engineer and two technicians of Cameroonian nationality. At the end of this operation during which four terrorists were neutralized, our forces recovered the mortal remains of the second Tunisian engineer, Mr Khaled Tinsa, murdered by his kidnappers . They had threatened to kill the hostages, if a ransom was not paid to them within 24 hours.

The Minister of Communication hereby extends the heartfelt condolences of the Head of State to the government and the brotherly people of Tunisia and to the family of the deceased. He further assures them of government's resolve to apprehend the fugitive terrorists and their sponsors and bring them to justice.

The Head of State hereby extends his congratulations to the Defense and Security Forces for their bravery and professionalism and urges them to continue to fight resolutely against criminal gangs seeking to jeopardize the peace and stability of our dear and beautiful fatherland, and the security of our populations ».

The Minister of Communication