Eritrea: Warsai-Yikealo School Assessment Meeting

Asmara — An assessment meeting on the progress of the Warsai Yikealo Secondery School, Sawa, was held in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Education and pertinent bodies.

The Director of the school, Mr. Kelit Girmai, reported that the school is providing educational service to more than 12,300 students that came from about 100 schools across the country and underlined the need for the provision of enough transfer information about the students.

Indicating that the presence of all concerned bodies in the meeting will make significant contribution in preserving the strength and alleviating shortcomings, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, called for integrated efforts of all stakeholders for a better outcome.

The participants on their part called for strengthening peer education, add more books in the four libraries, all schools through out the country to follow the example of the strong relation between the Warsai-Yikealo School and the Sawa National Service Training Center.