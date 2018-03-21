21 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Assab - Governor Meets Civil Servants

Asmara — The Governor of the Southern Red Sea region, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, recently held a meeting with the civil servants in the region.

Noting that discipline at work place and pursuing the implementation of set out regulations and directives are basic elements for the success of institutional services, Ambassador Mohammed called on the heads of government and public institutions to create conducive environment for workers so that they become productive.

The Head of the PFDJ in the region, Mr. Adem Ali, on his part said that the objective of the meeting was to enable people in the civil service become exemplary in their places of work and strengthen participation in the implementation of set out development programs.

