21 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: National School Leaving Certificate Exams

Asmara — This year's National School Leaving Certificate Exam (NSLCE) started on 19 March, the National Institute of Higher Education and Research Institute Testing Centre indicated.

Stating that the examination is underway up to 24 March in all regions of the country and in Sawa, as well as the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Institute said that this year 14,437 students including 50.5% females have sat for the NSLC exams.

12,121 of the students are from Warsai-Yikealo School in Sawa, 1,745 from Technical, Agricultural, Business and Teachers Training Schools, 217 from the Eritrean Community International Schools in Riyadh and Jeddah, and the remaining 345 are students taking the exam for the second time, the reports added.

In last year's National School Leaving Certificate Exam, 13,540 students including 6,937 females took the exam.

