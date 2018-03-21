21 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Honors Ideal Mothers

Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali on Tuesday said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will grant ideal women medals of honor on the occasion marking Mother's Day on Wednesday 21/3/2018.

At a press conference, she pointed out that the president will honor the ideal mothers in a major ceremony in appreciation for their role in growing up their children to create good citizens who serve their homeland.

She added that applications for taking part in the ideal mother competition started in January.

Egypt celebrates Mother's Day on March 21 every year.

The Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

