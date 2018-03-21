Egypt: Sisi Directs Officials to Continue Efforts to Upgrade Transport System

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives to officials to continue efforts aimed at upgrading transportation system and enhancing its capabilities.

The president's remarks came during his meeting on Tuesday 20/3/2018 with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat.

Sisi underscored the importance of the transport sector, noting that it directly affects the people's everyday life, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

On that score, the president directed officials to take the necessary measures to tighten the safety and security measures at railways, increase the use of modern technological systems as well as to continue developing the national road network across the country.

During the meeting, the transport minister reviewed the latest developments with regard to upgrading the railway system.

In this regard, Arafat noted that the development process is carried out at total investments of EGP 56 billion.