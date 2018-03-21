21 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Directs Officials to Continue Efforts to Upgrade Transport System

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives to officials to continue efforts aimed at upgrading transportation system and enhancing its capabilities.

The president's remarks came during his meeting on Tuesday 20/3/2018 with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat.

Sisi underscored the importance of the transport sector, noting that it directly affects the people's everyday life, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

On that score, the president directed officials to take the necessary measures to tighten the safety and security measures at railways, increase the use of modern technological systems as well as to continue developing the national road network across the country.

During the meeting, the transport minister reviewed the latest developments with regard to upgrading the railway system.

In this regard, Arafat noted that the development process is carried out at total investments of EGP 56 billion.

Egypt

CIF Receives 18,000 Visitors, Revenues Hit Egp 1.1 Billion -Official

Director of Cairo International Fair (CIF) Ibrahim el Garhy revealed that the number of the visitors to the fair hit… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.