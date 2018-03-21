Egypt: Sisi Says Will of People 'Decisive' Factor in Any State

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 20/3/2018 said the will of people is a "decisive" factor at any time, anywhere and in any state, highlighting the great popularity he gained following the June 30th revolution.

In a televised interview with renowned Egyptian director Sandra Nashaat, president Sisi said that his action on July 3, 2013 was motivated by the keenness of Egyptians to preserve their country.

Asked about the possibility of recording the events that occurred in the past eight years, the Egyptian president expressed his wish of writing the history of this period with complete impartiality and objectivity.

During the interview, Sisi underlined that he never sought to be immortalized; however, he expressed hope for a biography telling his strenuous efforts for the sake of the people and the nation; a biography describing Sisi as being human.

President Sisi said he had never dreamed of being a president, rather wished to be a pilot officer.

He said this is why he joined an air force high school in 1970 in the aftermath of the Six-Day War in 1967, which inflicted fatal losses in the Egyptian air forces and plunged the country into a crisis considered to be one the most tragic throughout its history.

Also, president Sisi talked about his personal life, saying that he was born in a popular neighborhood and his mother had good relations with all residents.

Asked about his own relationship with his mother, he hailed it as strong, saying that he had almost daily conversations with her.

Moreover, he noted that he grew up in a pious family, which instilled the good values into him and his siblings.

As for personalities that left their mark on him during his childhood, president Sisi referred to his elder uncle who passed away 40 years ago.

Moreover, President Sisi said he undoubtedly sees the people's love and appreciation as a good matter, but above all, he seeks to satisfy Allah.

For example, he said, the June 30th revolution came to meet the aspirations of the Egyptian people.

The intersection between religion and politics always leads to a disagreement in society, he noted.

Asked about whether there had a pre-arranged decision on next steps after July 3rd, president Sisi denied any conspiracy to seize power, stressing that his action on the June 30th revolution came in response to the Egyptian people's call.

If the previous regime had wise mentalities, they would have known that the best way out of that crisis was calling for early presidential elections, Sisi said.

Asked about the criteria for picking the state's officials, president Sisi said the main factors in selecting the officials are ethics, discipline, personal integrity, honesty, honor and sincerity.

The state is working on qualifying cadres for assuming high-profile posts, Sisi added.

He went on to say that the state was endeavoring to handle the repercussions of incidents that took place over the past seven years, asserting that his words were not against the January 25th and June 30th revolutions.

Asked about the current phase, president Sisi talked about the ongoing efforts to stabilize the state through eliminating the remnants of terrorism in Sinai, saying that the fight against terrorism was not limited to military and security solutions, rather it required achieving an overall development in the Sinai Peninsula.

Also, he praised the role played by women in society.

President Sisi reassured the Egyptians that the situation in the near future will be better than nowadays.

During the conversation, the interviewer showed the president a video displaying a raft of viewpoints from ordinary people that centered on the current social developments.

For his part, Sisi appreciated the citizens' views, asserting that his top priority in the coming stage was to entrench security nationwide.

Asked about the volume of the military establishment's economy, President Sisi said it is between two and three percent of Egypt's Gross Domestic Product, noting that the GDP is estimated at EGP 4.3 trillion.

For example, when the army's foodstuff sector intervenes, he said, it only aims to ensure available goods with affordable prices.

Meanwhile, the president revealed a 14-year plan on educational reform to be launched later this year.

Also, no licenses will be provided for establishing a new university in Egypt unless it has a partnership with one of the world's top 50 universities, the president said.

As for the upcoming presidential election, president Sisi said that although there are some 100 political parties, none of them nominated a candidate.

Meanwhile, he urged local media outlets to host specialized guests to be able to professionally address the public opinion.