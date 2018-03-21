21 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: CIF Receives 18,000 Visitors, Revenues Hit Egp 1.1 Billion -Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Director of Cairo International Fair (CIF) Ibrahim el Garhy revealed that the number of the visitors to the fair hit around 180,000, a fact that was registered through tickets that were sold over the past six days, underlining that a process to count invitations and free tickets is underway.

The 51st edition of the CIF kicked off on Wednesday and is set to end on March 23 at the Fairgrounds in Cairo's Nasr City under the theme "Africa the present and the future".

Garhy told MENA on Tuesday the fair's revenues from the sold tickets hit EGP 1.1 million.

The fair will open its doors for women for free on Wednesday to mark the Mother's Day celebrations, Garhy noted.

The exhibition is established on an area of 30,000 square meters, Garhy said adding that 27,000 square meters were allocated for 300 domestic firms including governmental, holding and business sector's companies.

More than 50 Egyptian companies working in the sectors of construction materials, chemical, engineering and food industries in addition to handcrafts will display their products at the 5000-meter Expo pavilion.

Egypt

Sisi Says Will of People 'Decisive' Factor in Any State

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 20/3/2018 said the will of people is a "decisive" factor at any time, anywhere… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.