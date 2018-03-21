Egypt: CIF Receives 18,000 Visitors, Revenues Hit Egp 1.1 Billion -Official

Director of Cairo International Fair (CIF) Ibrahim el Garhy revealed that the number of the visitors to the fair hit around 180,000, a fact that was registered through tickets that were sold over the past six days, underlining that a process to count invitations and free tickets is underway.

The 51st edition of the CIF kicked off on Wednesday and is set to end on March 23 at the Fairgrounds in Cairo's Nasr City under the theme "Africa the present and the future".

Garhy told MENA on Tuesday the fair's revenues from the sold tickets hit EGP 1.1 million.

The fair will open its doors for women for free on Wednesday to mark the Mother's Day celebrations, Garhy noted.

The exhibition is established on an area of 30,000 square meters, Garhy said adding that 27,000 square meters were allocated for 300 domestic firms including governmental, holding and business sector's companies.

More than 50 Egyptian companies working in the sectors of construction materials, chemical, engineering and food industries in addition to handcrafts will display their products at the 5000-meter Expo pavilion.