Nigeria: Lagos Relocates Residents Over Olusosun Dumpsite Fire

Lagos State Government, yesterday directed residents living very close to Olusosun Dumpsite that was recently gutted by fire to temporarily relocate from the area to avert health hazards associated with inhaling of thick smokes emission from the dumpsite.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Hon. Hakeem Dickson stated this during a pre event Press Conference on Vision Zero at Lagos State Secretariat located in Alausa, Ikeja area of the state.

Dickson said the advice became necessary in view of the smoke which continues to billow from the dumpsite.

He also disclosed that the state government is working towards ensuring zero accident in the next three years.

This he said was the major reason why the government launched the Vision Zero campaign so that corporate bodies and individuals would be safety conscious.

According to him, it is in view of this that, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Safety Commission, deemed it urgent to declare Zero Tolerance for workplace incidents through various strategies.

He said one of which is Lagos Vision Zero Conference with the theme: "A Mindset Change Towards Zero Harm", saying the move is in conformity with the recent sensitization by the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation on "Fixed Mindset to a Growth Mindset".

He said the state Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will next month sign a Safety Policy Document on safety at the workplace at a 3-day conference being planned by the commission.

Dickson said, 'You would also have observed series of incidences that have been happening recently which include: LPG Gas Explosions, fire incidences, building collapse workplace incidences amongst others. These incidences are of grave concern to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and this is why we have continued to sensitize the public and engaged stakeholders in order to bring safety to their consciousness and make it a lifestyle."