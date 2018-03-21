Zimbabwe: Rapist Uncle Jailed 11 Years

A 79-year old Wedza man was yesterday sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his niece. He pleaded not guilty to rape but was convicted by Chitungwiza regional magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa after a full trial. Ms Chivasa initially sentenced him to 11 years in prison before setting aside two years on condition of good behaviour.

"I will not be lenient with you because you took away her virginity something she has to live with for the rest of her life. Medical reports showed that she bled heavily and sustained some bruises. Such an act is intolerable in our society despite your age."

The girl (12) and the convicted man are related as sister-in-law and brother- in-law and at the time the offence was committed the two were living under the same roof in Chitungwiza.

Prosecutor Tendai Makiriri proved that on November 4, 2017, at around 12 noon, the complainant was given $1 to go and buy a bun for the uncle. She bought the bun and took it to the bedroom where the uncle was sleeping.

When she entered the room the uncle grabbed her hand and pushed her onto the bed, removed her dress and raped her. She screamed for help but no one came to her rescue and after the act the uncle threatened her not to tell anybody and she complied.

The issue came to light on January 28 this year when the minor's aunt discovered blood-stained panties stashed in a black plastic bag in the storeroom.

Upon interrogation she revealed to her aunt that she was raped by the uncle. She reported the case at St Mary's Police Station leading to the arrest of the accused.

She was then referred to the Chitungwiza Hospital for a medical examination.