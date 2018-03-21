Nigerians React to Release of Dapchi Girls

Reports that 76 of the 110 missing Dapchi girls have been released by Boko Haram militants have been met with mixed reactions by Nigerians.

The militants attacked the town of Dapchi in Yobe state and abducted a total of 110 female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

The government confirmed the release of 76 on Wednesday after being missing for 26 days.

Nigerians have taken to their various social media handles to react to the news.

While some are of the opinion that the whole incident was staged, others are grateful for the efforts of the government in bringing the girls back.

See reactions below:

#Dapchigirls girls have been returned, some dead.

Government paid Boko Haram, allowed them to drive them back to Dapchi town, drop them without any arrest.

Wow!!!

- Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 21, 2018

So @MBuhari you paid BH and allowed the to drive into Yobe to drop off the abducted girls,and no arrest was made. Legendary incompetence. @segalink #DapchiGirls

- Duru Chibuzor eric (@DuruchibuzorE) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls:

BHT Kidnapped Girls... .Stage 1

Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Girls... Stage 2

Buhari, I have fulfilled my Promise to rescue Abducted girls... . Stage 3

End of Movie

- The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls are back, except for the 5 that died (according to report)!

Boko Haram drove all the way from Sambisa forest to drop the girls in Yobe town & drove back and nobody saw them? 🤔

It is obvious that Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen are both Political!

So unfortunate!

- Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) March 21, 2018

Gist: Those who removed Military Checkpoints and allowed the #DapchiGirls to be kidnapped have released them after making MILLIONS of DOLLARS as RANSOM... #DapchiGirls

- Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 21, 2018

If the #DapchiGirls have truly been released, then my day just became 10 times better. Another day we'll talk about the failures that made their abduction possible in the first place, but for now, I'm grateful to everyone who made their freedom happen. 🙏🏾🤗

- Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 21, 2018

I'm hearing that the people who took the #DapchiGirls have returned them.

Sai Buhari... .lol

I hope the people who did this were caught and would be prosecuted the same way we do in the south.

- Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) March 21, 2018

We await the official declaration of Mr. President to run for the 2019 elections now that the #Dapchigirls have been returned the same way they were carried away over a month ago. Run Mr. President, Run!!! @GarShehu @FemAdesina @BashirAhmaad @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/rqAzgBjOlj

- CAPTAIN (@PaulUtho) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls released while some are dead.

After paying them huge amount of money in dollars, they brought them back to the school and no security operatives to deal with them. Clap for yourself for this great movie! @segalink @john_danfulani @MrStanleyNwabia

- Mbadiwe J. (@Mbadiwejohn) March 21, 2018

Maybe, Boko Haram did not abduct the #DapchiGirls. Some men in the military are running their own racket scheme; kidnapping for ransom.

- The Libralist (@IbakoWilliam) March 21, 2018