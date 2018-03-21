MDC-T president Mr Nelson Chamisa on Monday said his estranged deputy Dr Thokozani Khupe, who on Sunday announced her… Read more »

Zimbabwe's economy is showing nascent signs of recovery and growth owing to Government's aggressive economic reform agenda since the dawn of the new political dispensation, President Mnangagwa has said. Addressing Zimbabweans living and working in Rwanda on Monday night, the President said the performance of the economy in the first three months of the year pointed towards gradual economic stabilisation and prospects for growth.

