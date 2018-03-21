The Premier Soccer League have scheduled a double header at the National Sports Stadium this Saturday, with Mutare City travelling to Harare for their home game against Chapungu in a lunch time kick-off. Mutare City will warm the stage against Chapungu at 1pm before Black Rhinos and ZPC Kariba come in at 3pm for the second match.

The league is under pressure to accommodate all the fixtures after four venues were condemned by ZIFA because they failed to meet minimum requirements.

Mutare City will have to wait a bit longer before they can play in front of their home fans until refurbishments have been completed at Sakubva to the satisfaction of the ZIFA First Instance Body.

They opened their campaign away to newboys Nichrut at Mandava where they lost 1-0.

But there was good news for Nichrut as their preferred home ground Ascot was yesterday cleared to host their clash against Chicken Inn.

Ascot was among the four stadiums that had been banned from hosting matches pending renovations.

ZPC Kariba's Nyamhunga, which has since been cleared, Gwanzura and Maglas are the other venues that have been blacklisted.

There was drama at the weekend when ZPC Kariba made a no-show to the National Sports Stadium for their home game against defending champions FC Platinum.

Dynamos return to their traditional home ground Rufaro to host Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys made a false start in the 2018 race after falling 1-0 to Chicken Inn last Saturday.

CAPS United will be away to league debutantes Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve on Sunday.

Makepekepe played out a goalless draw against Harare City in their opening match of the season.

Fixtures

Saturday

Mutare City v Chapungu (NSS, 1pm), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (NSS, 3pm), Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava), Nichrut v Chicken Inn (Ascot)

Sunday

Herentals v Highlanders (NSS), Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS United (Luveve)