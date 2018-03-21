Nigeria: Servicom Units Urged to Maintain Service Standards At Airports

The general manager, Customer Service, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Ebele Okoye, has urged Service Compact With All Nigerians (SERVICOM) personnel to maintain service standard and time in order to save customers from undue stress at the airport especially during flight cancelations

Okoye also advised heads of SERVICOM units across the country's airport to be above board and also represent the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in positive light.

Okoye, who gave this charge in Lagos at the quarterly conference of the head of SERVICOM units from various airports, said as SERVICOM ambassadors, that they are the representatives of the organisation.

Okoye therefore, advised them to show exemplary behavior while exercising their authority at the airport stressing that for them to respect customers always.

While admonishing passengers to exercise patience and adhere to information provided during crisis Okoye , also told SERVICOM personnel to maintain service standard and time in order to save customers from undue stress at the airport especially during flight cancelations.

"We are appealing to Nigerians also when these flights are cancelled, they should exercise little patience and see whether it will come and airlines too be in a position to give information and the right information at the right time so you don't frustrate the efforts of your passengers and when we loss them, we lose money its very, very important.

"It is always very important to refresh the memories of people, to remind them of expectations as they go out to work and to bring information that are new to bare as a reminder for quality service,"she said.

While commending the minister of state, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for the transformation of the airports , Okoye urged SERVICOM HODs to always come to the aid of stranded passengers in case if an airline defaults.

"Yes, the minister has been doing so much, if you notice, a lot of facilities are coming into the airport, you notice also structures are coming up and the SERVICOM duty is actually to assist, helping to convince and comfort these customers that whatever you think you have lost in the past by a kind of service failure you experienced, that we are doing things to moderate it even with the airlines to ensure that those failures will not show up again," she added.

On the newly-launched service charter, Okoye said it remained a guideline, emphasising it was a short publication that showed what customers of FAAN were expected to get from the airport authority.

According to her, the charter contained obligations, services that are provided one by one by every department, both the local charter and the FAAN main charter.

"So it is actually a good guide, it was a reviewed one from the old one to moderate their actions and also to teach them the things that they didn't know about this time which is expected of them to know and implement in their airport system," she said.