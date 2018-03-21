South Africa: Woman (38) Arrested With R100 000 Worth Stolen Property and Dagga, Kwazakele

press release

A 38 year old female suspect was arrested yesterday with more than R100 000 worth of stolen property as well as R10 000 worth of dagga.

This followed after Kwazakele Police and Crime Intelligence followed up information about the stolen goods. The goods were from a house breaking which happened on Sunday 11 March at the Polo Club in Kragga Kamma Road, Kabega Park. Information lead police to a house in Jijana Street, Veeplaas at 15:00, where two horse saddles, various horse blankets and other horseriding equipment were found. Total value of the equipment was estimated to be more than R100 000.

During the search of the house, police also discovered 21 bags of dagga with a weight of more than 13 kilograms and estimated street value of about R10 000.

The 38 year old female occupant of the house was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property as well as possession of dagga.

She will be appearing before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday 22 March.