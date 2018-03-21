Nigeria: FCTA to Create New Districts

Worried by the continued congestion and pressure on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) city centres, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it is considering the option of opening up new districts in the territory to ease the pressure.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement in his office, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, also reiterated that the administration has placed embargo on land allocation in the last two years to clear up issues of double allocations.

According to him, "We are working to open up new phases with a view to decongesting the city. We have not done any land allocation within the last two years, because we set up a committee trying to redress so many of the issues that we inherited and also areas where allocations were done without any plan whatsoever for infrastructure, either in the short term, medium term or even in the long term. But we have been able to cover all that now."

Earlier, chairman, House committee on Procurement, Hon. Oluwole Oke, had explained that the committee was on a visit to look at compliance with the status of FCTA's Procurement Act, as well as to review its records.

"This exercise is more of education. We are not out to witch-hunt, harass or intimidate anybody. More so, it is you who gave us your mandate to represent you in the parliament and the constitution says clearly that we should make law for your welfare and security.

We will not turn around to bite the fingers that have fed us. Rather, we want to strengthen our democratic practices and ensure that our laws are upheld," he explained.