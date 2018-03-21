21 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Suspects Charged for Drugs At Chatsworth Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Yesterday, 20 March 2018, a number of operations were conducted by the eThekwini Inner South Cluster in a bid to curb drugs in their area. Crime Intelligence members followed up information about someone who had just bought drugs at Bayview area. Information led the members to Isipingo area where they spotted a suspicious-looking suspect fitting the same description given to them. He was searched and found in possession of 1290 pink and clear capsules of heroine to the street value of R38 700. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

On the same day, Chatsworth Drug Squad arrested a 42-year-old man at Moorton area, Chatsworth after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition as well as 37 pink and clear capsules of heroine. The suspect was charged accordingly. The members proceeded to Southway Mall where they arrested a 25-year-old man for possession of 10 grams of cocaine to the street value of R21 000. All three suspects will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on 22 March 2018.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for getting rid of drugs in Chatsworth area. "I appeal to the community members to break the silence and report drug related cases in their areas. Our police officers will act decisively against those who are dealing or using drugs in the province," he said.

South Africa

Expropriation - Constitutional Review Committee Will Visit Every Province

Is section 25 of the Constitution an impediment to land reform? Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.