South Africa: Three Suspects Charged for Drugs At Chatsworth Area

press release

Yesterday, 20 March 2018, a number of operations were conducted by the eThekwini Inner South Cluster in a bid to curb drugs in their area. Crime Intelligence members followed up information about someone who had just bought drugs at Bayview area. Information led the members to Isipingo area where they spotted a suspicious-looking suspect fitting the same description given to them. He was searched and found in possession of 1290 pink and clear capsules of heroine to the street value of R38 700. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

On the same day, Chatsworth Drug Squad arrested a 42-year-old man at Moorton area, Chatsworth after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition as well as 37 pink and clear capsules of heroine. The suspect was charged accordingly. The members proceeded to Southway Mall where they arrested a 25-year-old man for possession of 10 grams of cocaine to the street value of R21 000. All three suspects will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on 22 March 2018.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for getting rid of drugs in Chatsworth area. "I appeal to the community members to break the silence and report drug related cases in their areas. Our police officers will act decisively against those who are dealing or using drugs in the province," he said.