Nigeria: Danbatta Clinches Outstanding Leadership Award

The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has clinched the DAAR Communications Plc Award for Outstanding Leadership in Public Sector Governance.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award at the second edition of the DAAR Awards ceremony in Abuja, he said he wouldn't have made so much impact without the support and dedication of the NCC staff to whom he dedicated the award as well as telecom consumers, whom he said, he worked day and night to empower.

Danbatta, who was represented by the commission's head of public relations, Mr Reuben Muoka, expressed appreciation to DAAR for the recognition and award, saying it would spur him to do more, achieve greater feat for the Nigerian telecom consumers.

"The EVC is very grateful to DAAR Communications and considers them a partner in the transformation of Nigeria's telecommunications industry. DAAR communications has been there and has contributed immensely to what we're celebrating. But today on a different note, DAAR Communications is recognizing the EVC for what he has done.

"Last year the EVC initiated and we launched 2017 Year of the Telecom Consumer. This campaign to empower and educate consumers across board to take advantage of all the solutions that abound in the industry must be one of the reasons he's been given this award. But you remember also that 'Year of the Nigerian Consumer' is just one item of the 8-point agenda that Prof. Danbatta had initiated to motive and push the industry to greater heights and the results are there for everyone to see," Muoka.

He added that he had been mandated to dedicate the award to the NCC staff and most importantly to the Nigerian telecom consumers "for whom he is working day and night to ensure that they are emancipated, educated, empowered to enjoy the services that every Nigerian cherishes."

Earlier, the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi, said the awardees were nominated on the basis of their actual achievements and to encourage them to play greater roles in restructuring the building and repositioning of our beloved country, pointing out that every awardee had done quite a lot for the nation.

"The awardees are most sincerely congratulated. I must say that although I did not partake in the process of selecting this evening's awardees. I am very satisfied that a very meritorious and careful job was done in selecting very deserving Nigerians," he added.