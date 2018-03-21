South Africa: Man Arrested for Business Robbery, Barkley West

press release

The SAPS Northern Cape Trio Crime team is investigating a business robbery which allegedly took place at a well-known clothing store in Barkley West.

On 14 March 2018 at about 17:00, it is alleged that several men came into the store with firearms and held three workers hostage. The suspects demanded money and allegedly assaulted the store manager on the head with a steel bar. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and the cell phones of the store employees. The Northern Cape Trio Task Team received information and arrested one adult male on Sunday, 18 March 2018 at about 17:00 in Club 2000, Galeshewe. Two other suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information can call D/Const Tshiamo Mokwena on 081 530 5333. The suspect should be appearing in court soon. The investigation continues.