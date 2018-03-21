20 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Business Robbery, Barkley West

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The SAPS Northern Cape Trio Crime team is investigating a business robbery which allegedly took place at a well-known clothing store in Barkley West.

On 14 March 2018 at about 17:00, it is alleged that several men came into the store with firearms and held three workers hostage. The suspects demanded money and allegedly assaulted the store manager on the head with a steel bar. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and the cell phones of the store employees. The Northern Cape Trio Task Team received information and arrested one adult male on Sunday, 18 March 2018 at about 17:00 in Club 2000, Galeshewe. Two other suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information can call D/Const Tshiamo Mokwena on 081 530 5333. The suspect should be appearing in court soon. The investigation continues.

South Africa

Expropriation - Constitutional Review Committee Will Visit Every Province

Is section 25 of the Constitution an impediment to land reform? Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.