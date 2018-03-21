Tanzania: TSN Journalist Katuma Masamba Laid to Rest

TANZANIA Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) journalist, Katuma Masamba (24), was laid to rest yesterday at Mtoni Mtongani Cemetery in Dar es Salaam. Katuma passed away on Sunday at Temeke District Hospital where he was rushed soon after arriving in Dar es Salaam from Zanzibar.

Katuma along with other TSN journalists were in Zanzibar for almost two weeks covering the just ended 'Business Forum' which is coordinated by the company. Despite performing his duties effectively, before his untimely demise Katuma occasionally complained of backache and chest pain. On Saturday, Katuma's condition deteriorated, which forced his colleagues he had travelled with to Zanzibar to rush him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, Katuma's condition did not respond positively to the treatment, prompting his colleagues, in consultation with the TSN Deputy Managing Editor, Ms Tuma Abdallah, who was also in Zanzibar at that time, to reach a decision of taking him back to Dar es Salaam for thorough diagnosis. On the evening of the same day (Saturday), Katuma was brought back to Dar es Salaam and was received by his relatives.

On Sunday, Katuma's health condition worsened, forcing his relatives to rush him to Temeke Referral Hospital for further diagnosis, but hours later he gave up the fight. Yesterday, 'Habari Leo' News Editor who once worked closely with the deceased, Mr Mgaya Kingoba, told mourners that Katuma was a promising young journalist who courageously attended his duties as required.

"TSN has lost a young and courageous worker who was fast learning journalism, we will dearly miss him," he said. A day before, the TSN Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonazi, said: "By losing Katuma, we have lost at least five people at once, because he was multitasked. He had multiple skills that we need in today's changing world of journalism."